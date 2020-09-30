Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$341,400.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$341,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,992 shares in the company, valued at C$1,109,413.44.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

