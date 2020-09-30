Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$341,400.00 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$341,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,992 shares in the company, valued at C$1,109,413.44.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

