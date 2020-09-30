Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axa SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AXA in a report released on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

