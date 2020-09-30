Equities Analysts Set Expectations for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYCB opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $102,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $110,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

