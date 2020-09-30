Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) PT Lowered to $17.00

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESQ. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

ESQ stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 713,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 24.0% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

