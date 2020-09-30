Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) PT Lowered to $32.00

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $22.50 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 58.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 328.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

