EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVOP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.

EVOP opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 118.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 143,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 120.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 83,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

