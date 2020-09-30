Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Up 140.1% in September

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the August 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

