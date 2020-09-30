Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €32.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.70 ($30.24).

EVK stock opened at €22.21 ($26.13) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.57.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

