Extended Stay America Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extended Stay America in a report released on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,027.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.