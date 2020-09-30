FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $318.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $243.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Shares of FDX opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.70. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $259.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,227,480. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

