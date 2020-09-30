Financial Review: TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) versus UMB Financial (NYSE:UMBF)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. UMB Financial pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares UMB Financial and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 14.62% 7.22% 0.72% TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMB Financial and TCF Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.29 billion 1.81 $243.60 million $4.99 9.76 TCF Financial $1.61 billion 2.20 $304.36 million $1.90 12.25

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UMB Financial and TCF Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 TCF Financial 0 1 9 1 3.00

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. TCF Financial has a consensus price target of $36.70, indicating a potential upside of 57.65%. Given TCF Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCF Financial beats UMB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

