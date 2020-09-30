Financial Review: Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Able Energy (NASDAQ:ABLE)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 4.41% 18.00% 6.29% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 10.48, suggesting that its stock price is 948% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ulta Beauty and Able Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 0 10 18 0 2.64 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $254.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Able Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ulta Beauty and Able Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 1.70 $705.95 million $11.91 18.71 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 1,174 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Able Energy Company Profile

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

