Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.24

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.24 and traded as high as $24.22. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 62,768,908 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 398.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

