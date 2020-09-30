Financial Survey: IsoRay (NYSE:ISR) and Invo Bioscience (NYSE:IVOB)

IsoRay (NYSE:ISR) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IsoRay and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay -36.02% -50.52% -35.89% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

This is a summary of recent ratings for IsoRay and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

IsoRay has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IsoRay and Invo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay $7.31 million 5.36 -$5.14 million ($0.08) -7.24 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,190.60 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Invo Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IsoRay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of IsoRay shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of IsoRay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IsoRay beats Invo Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

