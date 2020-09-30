Fireball Price Tops $3.07 on Exchanges (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Fireball token can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00028548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $66,208.31 and $1,898.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00677857 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.89 or 0.02303599 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001762 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000603 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023689 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 21,552 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

