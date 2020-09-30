First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

FRC opened at $107.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

