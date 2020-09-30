FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in FirstService by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FirstService by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.77. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,409. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

