FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $131.43 on Monday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstService by 31.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

