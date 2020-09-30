FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FitLife Brands stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. FitLife Brands has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

