Flowchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $125,819.46 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $125,819.46 and $82.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.20 or 0.05075812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033711 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

