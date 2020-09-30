FOAM (FOAM) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $87,560.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00268125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01616101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00176941 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,213,235 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

