Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Foraco International S.A. (TSE:FAR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.55. Foraco International shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 2,508 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $48.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Foraco International S.A. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA provides drilling services to mining and water projects worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production phases of mining projects. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

