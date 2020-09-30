FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raised to Neutral at CSFB

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FORTESCUE METAL/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of FSUGY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. 13,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.34. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

