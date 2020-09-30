Fortis Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.83 on Monday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,709,000 after buying an additional 876,814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortis by 16.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,092,000 after buying an additional 1,978,661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 54.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,864,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,085,000 after buying an additional 2,783,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fortis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,083,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,161,000 after buying an additional 323,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 41.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,229,000 after buying an additional 1,904,183 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3796 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.52%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

