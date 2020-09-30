Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov (NYSEARCA:FNOV) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.56. 27,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 35,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 222.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,089 shares during the quarter. Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov comprises approximately 3.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ft Cboe Vest Ety Buff Nov were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

