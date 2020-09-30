Fullen Financial Group Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,221. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61.

