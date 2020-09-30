Fullen Financial Group Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $422,596,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,432,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.43. 2,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

