Fullen Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Planning Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.76. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.