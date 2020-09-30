Fullen Financial Group Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $14,527,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

