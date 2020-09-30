Fullen Financial Group Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,418,000 after purchasing an additional 578,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,973. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

