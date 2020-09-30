Fullen Financial Group Buys Shares of 149,911 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,970,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

