Fullen Financial Group Buys Shares of 48,149 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after buying an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after purchasing an additional 256,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,087,000 after purchasing an additional 151,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $101.64. 454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.