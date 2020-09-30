Fullen Financial Group Invests $1.02 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after buying an additional 984,374 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,447,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,558,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,470,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

