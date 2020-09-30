Fullen Financial Group Invests $1.21 Million in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,967,000.

MDYV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,090. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

