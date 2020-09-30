Fullen Financial Group Invests $2.10 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,022,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,787 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,234,000. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,950,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 13,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

