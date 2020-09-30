Fullen Financial Group Invests $4.79 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $227.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,848. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.45.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

