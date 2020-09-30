Fullen Financial Group Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,220,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.12. 10,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $112.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

