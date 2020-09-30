Fullen Financial Group Makes New $1 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 339.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $408,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 971.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 246.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

