Fullen Financial Group Makes New $647,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

