Fullen Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 108,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,786. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

