Fullen Financial Group Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,086.0% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,477. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

