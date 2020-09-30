Fullen Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.36. The company had a trading volume of 54,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,122. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $240.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.13 and its 200-day moving average is $193.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

