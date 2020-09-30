Fullen Financial Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. 469,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,429. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

