Fullen Financial Group Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 222,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after buying an additional 834,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after buying an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,843,000 after purchasing an additional 490,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,032. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

