Fullen Financial Group Purchases Shares of 4,023 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.43. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,375. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

