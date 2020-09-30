Fullen Financial Group Purchases Shares of 90,873 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,417,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 144,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. 137,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,193,818. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

