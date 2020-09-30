Fullen Financial Group Takes $12.02 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,840,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $10,935,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,450,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 354.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $410,000.

IGSB remained flat at $$54.90 during trading on Wednesday. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,484. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

