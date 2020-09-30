Fullen Financial Group Takes $3.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. 8,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,507. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

