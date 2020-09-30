Fullen Financial Group Takes $561,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.96. 1,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.