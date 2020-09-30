Fullen Financial Group Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,799. The company has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

